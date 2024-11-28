BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💡 The Healthcare Scam: What They Don’t Want You to Know
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
16 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • 6 months ago

💡 The Healthcare Scam: What They Don’t Want You to Know

Did you know doctors can prescribe food and exercise—and your insurance must cover it? This includes tax-free dollars for gym memberships and real, healthy food. But here’s the catch: no one is telling you this. Why? Because the system isn’t designed to keep you healthy—it’s designed to keep you sick, dependent, and on a cycle of toxic drugs with endless side effects.

This is the scam we’re all trapped in, but knowledge is power. Once you see how deep it goes, you can take steps to protect yourself and your family.

Want to understand the agendas at play and get the uncensored truth about what’s coming? Comment "ALLIANCE" or subscribe to The Michael Gibson Alliance for insights on how to protect yourself, prepare, and stay informed. Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to learn more. 🌱


#ExposeTheTruth #HealthcareScam #WakeUp #NaturalHealth #UncensoredTruth #HealthFreedom #ProtectYourFamily #StayInformed #MichaelGibsonAlliance

Keywords
natural healthstay healthyuncensored truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy