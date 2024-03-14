© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨🇭🇹 Haiti Collapse - Iridium
Is this the real reason behind US & UN on-going occupation in Haiti & the collapse of the State this week?
“One ton of Iridium is worth $45BILLION & Haiti has mountains of it”
Fascinating if true - America is always the common denominator.
According to twitter's (X) fact check: “ It is a myth that Haiti contains vast iridium deposits.
Iridium is found in its pure native form and in osmiridium, and is mined in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Russia.”