BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

After the Parade, President Putin of Russia, with other visiting heads of States - Laid Flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 12 months ago

President Putin of Russia laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Traditionally, after the Victory Parade, the president, along with visiting heads of foreign states, went to the Alexander Garden and laid flowers at the main memorial of the Great Patriotic War - the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Along with him, heads of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Laos, Guinea-Bissau, and Cuba paid tribute to those who died in the Great Patriotic War.

Putin also laid flowers at the memorial plaques dedicated to Kiev and Odessa. Today, celebrating the sacred holiday in these cities is prohibited by the decision of the neo-Nazi government, but the citizens, who remember their ancestors and the price of their feat, still bring flowers to their monuments, even knowing the risks of facing the reaction of law enforcement officers.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy