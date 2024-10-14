BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💉The Role Of Pancreas In Type 2 Diabetes 🏥🍎
🔥 Did You Know? Your Pancreas Might Be Overworked! 😲 🔥

🤔 Living with Type 2 diabetes for a while? Ever wondered what’s really going on inside your body?  

🤝👨 Join Robby Barbaro, the co-founder of Mastering Diabetes explains it all!

🎶 tinyurl.com/nb2b6fup

🧠🧑 He explains your pancreas 🏥 has beta cells—tiny warriors that produce insulin 🧬.

🚫But when your body becomes insulin-resistant, these cells are forced to work overtime, producing more and more insulin! 😵💫 Over time, your pancreas gets exhausted 😔.

🕰️This constant battle inside is why Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes often feel harder to control as time goes on!

😲 BUT! The good news? 💡 You can make lifestyle changes 🌱 to help your pancreas out and take charge of your health again! 💪✨

🤔 Are you giving your pancreas the break it deserves? 🛑

📣 Comment below or explore more about this fascinating topic by clicking the link in our bio or description above.👆👇📎

insulin resistancetype 2 diabetespancreas power
