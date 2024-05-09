© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JEWS GONE WILD! #6
jEEW storms in Church of Holy Sepulchre and Breaks effigy of Jesus.
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #ceasefirenow, #JewsGoneWild, Jesus, effigy, statue, Jews, Church of Holy Sepulchre, Jerusalem, Israel, Jew, harassing, Zionist, extremist, radical, Orthodox, Palestine, Palestinian, Israeli,