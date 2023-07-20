RFK Jr Strikes Back at Democrat Censorship; Calls them LIARS to their Faces

64 views • 07/20/2023

RFK Junior in Congress struck back at continually interrupting ranking member Stacey Plaskett, calling them liars to their faces and crying the censorship efforts of the Democratic Party.

