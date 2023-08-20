BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
100% of ‘Died Suddenly’ Autopsy Cases are Connected to the COVID Vaccine
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
315 views • 08/20/2023

100% of ‘Died Suddenly’ Autopsy Cases Causally Connected to the COVID Vaccine, According to Review

See Full  episode:

https://rumble.com/v39h26h-mccullough-and-vanden-bossche-titans-of-the-covid-conversation.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=52



Clip by Vigilant Fox Read more at https://vigilantnews.com

Read my articles: http://vigilantfox.substack.com

Discover what Pfizer & the FDA wanted to hide for 75 years: https://bit.ly/PfizerBook

Unlimited supplements & telehealth visits w/ The Wellness Company for $199/month: https://bit.ly/1-Wellness

C19 Vaccine Adverse Event Recovery: https://tinyurl.com/Vax-Injury-Recovery

Take measures against shedding and the harms of spike protein with The Wellness Company's spike support formula: https://bit.ly/Spike-Support

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
