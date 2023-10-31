BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Terrifying Criminalization of Speech
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
34 views • 10/31/2023

Owen Shroyer and Douglass Mackey received prison time for violations many believe are absolute proof that our government no longer respects the First Amendment. We discuss these two cases and their implications.   

Also, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley recently grilled a Biden administration official about its massive role in the resurgence of child labor; the Left is freaking out because the new speaker of the House is a Bible-believing Christian; and the former CEO of The John Birch Society, Art Thompson, discusses how you can use local action projects to help people understand the big picture.  

Keywords
freedomconstitution1st amendmentspeech
