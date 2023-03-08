SHOW NO. 94 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Jan 25th, 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We salute our dear friend, colleague and life-long freedom fighter Shawn O'Connor. Attorney Larry Becraft explains and illustrates how the wording in the earlier definitions has been deleted so that the wording in later/recent/current definitions deceives the public as to what the constitutional definition of “income” actually is and what items are and what items are not “income” that could be subject to income taxation.