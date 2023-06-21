Gaetz destroys Durham for not going after Andy McCabe, investigating the Mueller team

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. @mattgaetz says "Durham is part of the COVERUP!"
Matt Gaetz spends five minutes destroying Durham for not going after Andy McCabe, investigating the Mueller team and why they smashed phones, or who honeypotted George Papadopoulos, or putting anyone in jail, comparing him to the Washington Generals who get "paid to lose."
https://twitter.com/mattgaetz/status/1671600459306393600?s=20