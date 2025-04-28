🙏 Welcome back to "Words From The Word" with Pastor Roderick Webster!



In today’s devotion, Pastor Webster continues the series "The One Who Forgives and Forgets" by answering a critical question every believer faces: What should I do when I sin against God?

Sin is serious — but so is God's amazing grace and willingness to forgive if we turn to Him with a sincere heart.



📖 Key Scriptures:

Isaiah 43:22-23 — "But thou hast not called upon me, O Jacob; but thou hast been weary of me, O Israel..."

Psalm 51:4 — "Against thee, thee only, have I sinned..."

Isaiah 59:1-2 — "Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save..."

Luke 15:18-21 — The Prodigal Son’s confession and restoration.



✨ In this devotion, you’ll learn:

How sin separates us from God

Why confessing sin quickly restores fellowship with God

How God’s forgiveness is always ready for those who come humbly

The importance of acknowledging our sins instead of making excuses



🙌 God stands ready to forgive you today. Will you arise and return to Him?



