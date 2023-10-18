US Combat Troops To Gaza? Say It Ain't So, Joe!

The Ron Paul Liberty Report





Oct 17, 12:01 pm EDT

Media is reporting that President Biden is about to deploy some 2,000 US troops to the Gaza region in response to the recent unrest between Israel and Hamas. An additional 2,000 Marines are reported to join them and an additional 10,000 troops may be deployed in the two US Carrier Strike Groups that the US has sent to Israel's coast. Is Biden sneaking the US into a massive Middle East war?

