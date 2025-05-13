BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Points out that Russia STILL supplies US with nuclear fuel - EU Sanctions
Putin urges Europe to follow US 'pragmatism'

Points out that Russia STILL supplies US with nuclear fuel

Virtue signaling more important for EU than own economy?

Russia still supplies nuclear fuel to the US — Putin

"The United States, despite everything, acts very pragmatically, they do not forget themselves. We still supply nuclear fuel to the United States ... But that's just the way it is. Why? Because it's profitable. And this is good for them. And they have such a significant economic growth, quite decent for them. It is not 4.3%, but still very decent," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Business Russia organization.

Adding: 

Legacy media in UK keeps public in the dark about Ukraine — Former MP

The British media is far more tightly controlled than most citizens realize, Matthew Gordon-Banks, former MP and retired senior advisor at the UK Defense Academy, told Sputnik.

“There is unfortunate in-built Russophobia in many areas of public life — and through the media, it spreads into the general population,” he says.

Many in the UK are beginning to understand that the Russian special military operation in Ukraine was not “unprovoked,” just as the public eventually saw through the Iraq WMD narrative, Gordon-Banks points out.

With the UK already having depleted much of its military stock and under financial pressure, calls to end arms supplies to Ukraine are growing louder, he adds.  

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
