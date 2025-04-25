Why did noone tell me English Muffins were this easy?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I thought English muffins were for rich people... and I wasn’t ready to find out I could make ‘em from scratch with just pantry staples 😱
As a kid, I fully believed English muffins were elite-level breakfast. Blame those buttery “nooks and crannies” commercials, okay? 😂 But guess what? You don’t need to be rich—or even own a fridge—to make these golden beauties at home. We're talking sourdough, fluffy, chewy, melty magic. And yes, they're made with no sugar, no weird oils, and totally shelf-stable ingredients. I’m basically a breakfast wizard 🧙♀️✨
In this video, I show you exactly how to make homemade English muffins using just your pantry and a little patience.
It takes about 15 hours, but most of that is just the dough doing its thing while you sleep. I walk you through every step—from mixing sticky dough with your bare hands (yes, it’s a mess, but it’s the good kind) to cutting out those muffin rounds with a can because I refuse to buy more kitchen tools 😆. And when I say it smells like a bakery in here by the end? Whew. Heaven. Cloud. Nine. Bready bliss.
So what are you waiting for? Watch the full video to learn how to make these no-fridge-needed sourdough English muffins!
Then pop over to LoadedPotato.org for the full recipe, a pantry calculator that does all the grocery math for you (no thinking required 🧠❌), and tips to feed yourself, your family, or a small army—all with shelf-stable ingredients!
👇 Tap in, laugh a little, learn a lot:
🥣 Pantry-only sourdough recipe
🧼 No fancy tools, just a clean bowl (ish)
🍞 Real-deal golden brown muffins
😋 Taste-test moment you do not want to miss
📲 Visit LoadedPotato.org for more meal hacks!
https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/english-muffins
#EnglishMuffins #ShelfStableRecipes #SourdoughMagic #NoFridgeNoProblem #BudgetCooking #PantryOnly #CannedFoodRecipes #FridgeFreeMeals #HomemadeBread #EasySourdough #PantryChallenge #LoadedPotatoOrg #QuickMeals #FunnyCooking #MealPrepIdeas #KitchenHacks #FrugalFood #CannedGoodsGourmet #NoWasteRecipes #EnglishMuffinMagic #PantryBaking #SimpleMeals #CookingOnABudget #SourdoughClub #NoKneadBread
----------------------------------------------------------------
Follow me here! 🥳
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato
Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato
TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato
X : https://twitter.com/eatloadedpotato
----------------------------------------------------------------