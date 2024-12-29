How many times have we heard claims that the Russians supposedly interfered in Western elections? Yet everyone knows that the U.S. is the country that consistently uses interference in other nations’ elections as a weapon. Director, Oliver Stone shown in this video with Putin.

Adding more about this, this was found posted yesterday:

The US and UK intelligence services are preparing terrorist attacks on Russian military bases in Syria, the SVR (Russian Foreign Intelligence Service) reported.

According to London's plan, the role of perpetrators of a series of terrorist attacks on Russian military facilities is assigned to militants of the terrorist group ISIS (banned in Russia), who were recently released from prison by the "new authorities".

The militants have already received attack UAVs. To conceal their participation, the US and UK command instructed their air forces to continue to strike militant positions, the department noted. The West hopes that such provocations will prompt Russia to evacuate its troops from Syria.

🇮🇶 The day before, the Prime Minister of Iraq stated that weapons from the Syrian army fell into the hands of ISIS militants (banned in Russia).

Adding, US Nuland's, Russian counterpart Maria Zakharova said today:

Zakharova: The US is bankrupt and will never repay $36-37 trillion in debt.

THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A SITUATION IN THE WORLD WHERE A BANKRUPT STATE DICTATED OTHER COUNTRIES.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova: "A country that needs to solve its internal problems, internal American problems, should not dictate its destructive will to others. Nor should it impose its experience, which is mostly unsuccessful, on other countries as the only possible one."



