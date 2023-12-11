West Bank - Large Israeli Force Raids Beitunia for yet another Night - Conducting Searches and Kidnapping Civilians from Their Homes - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Large Israeli force raids Beitunia for yet another night, conducting searches and kidnapping civilians from their homes. This was last night, 10th.
Adding: Beitunia, also Bitunya, is a Palestinian city located 3 kilometers west of Ramallah and 14 kilometers north of Jerusalem, in the Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorate of Palestine, in the central West Bank.