Alarming News About the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Harm
Naomi Wolf tells Steve Bannon about a new peer-reviewed article on http://Nature.com that says COVID-19 vaccine injections cause frame-shifting. That disrupts the reading of the synthetic code in such a way that the body creates nonsense proteins. About 30 percent of people who got the injection have a state of inflammation as a result, Wolf said.
