MONDAY EXCLUSIVE: Trump DOJ's Plan For Mass Arrests & Indictments LEAKED! — FULL SHOW 8/25/25
MONDAY EXCLUSIVE: Trump DOJ's Plan For Mass Arrests & Indictments LEAKED! Strike Force Leader Ed Martin Has Exclusively Given Alex Jones The Download On What’s Coming Next In The War To Bring The Globalist Deep State To Justice! PLUS, Jones Analyzes Ghislaine Maxwell’s Latest Attempt At Gaslighting! Finally, Highly Decorated Green Beret Jeremy Brown Has Released The Evidence Proving That The Deep State Staged Jan 6th, And He Is Standing By To Testify To Congress & The DOJ! — FULL SHOW 8/25/25
