Light's Vital Role in Health and Modern Life

Your body CRAVES light - not just in your eyes, but in every organ! Science reveals we have photoreceptors throughout our tissues, yet modern life keeps us in darkness. Red light therapy bridges this gap, giving your cells the luminous fuel they desperately need.
