Graham and John speak with Russell Broadbent and Adrian McRae...
Tonight on Club Grubbery.


Last Friday night, history was made in the Council Chambers at Port Headland. Two elected representatives one federal and one local have stood in integrity.

So what could possibly go wrong?

Tonight we speak with the two men at the centre of a massive truth bomb. MP Russell Broadbent and Counsellor Adrian McRae.

You just couldn't make this stuff up.


God bless.


Hoody and Johnny.

russell broadbentadrian mcraeport hedland
