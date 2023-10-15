A Palestinian Journalists Gives Shoes to Barefoot Woman & Water to Refugees

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Palestinian journalists handles water to refugees evacuating towards the south of the Gaza strip because the criminal attacks of the Israeli army.
◾️He even gives his shows to an elder woman that's walking barefoot, the courage of the Palestian people brings hope to the rest of us, they have been for decades now standing up for justice and a better world, we can't let them down now, we can only follow their example.