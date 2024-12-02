Perverse violence against children - a dark secret of the upper class

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This program is a cry for help! When will the public finally know the whole truth about child sexual abuse? Internationally networked perpetrators, often rich or powerful, protect themselves from punishment, while investigators and therapists are hampered in their work. The victims are often times not believed, especially when they report satanic-ritual abuse and extremely cruel mistreatment. – It is time to take a close look and to protect our children!