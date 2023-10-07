Excess Deaths In 2023 Confirmed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from John Campbell
Sep 24, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6xBiyidQ9g&ab_channel=Dr.JohnCampbell
Confirmation of excess deaths in 2023 for US, UK, Canada, Australia, NZ, Netherlands, and Denmark. However, deaths are lower than expected in Poland, Hungary, and Sweden.
OECD data
https://stats.oecd.org/index.aspx?queryid=104676