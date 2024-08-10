Bases 58 - Sandy Glaze - Part 20 - Digital Health nightmare in Canada

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The roll out of full tyrannical control continues in the commonwealth - former British Empire, in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, now Tyrant Starmer is in full control, despite his historicaly low election result. As in the UK, Canada continues the 15 minite prisont city and county plans, under Castrudeau..
here Sandy goes into the Digital Health tyranny
The Bases project entire library is available on basestv.com