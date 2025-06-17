Kamianske. Zaporizhia front

Our Grad MLRS is engaging the AFU's forward positions, command posts, and UAV launch sites that are located away from the line of contact.

Adding:

Kim Jong-un has decided to send 1,000 sappers and 5,000 military construction workers to restore the Kursk region, Sergei Shoigu, who is on a visit to the DPRK, said today.