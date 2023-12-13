Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Paratroopers Crushed 'AZOV' Near BAKHMUT┃Ukrainian Nationalists Began To Surrender En MASSE
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
289 views
Published 2 months ago

Well, the circumstances on the battlefield are becoming so obvious that even the Western Generals are forced to admit the terrible situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Everyday, more and more senior NATO officers recognize the fact that the Ukrainian army will not be able to defeat Russia, despite unprecedented military and financial assistance from the West.........

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
azov batallionafubakhmutrussian paratroopers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket