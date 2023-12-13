Russian Paratroopers Crushed 'AZOV' Near BAKHMUT┃Ukrainian Nationalists Began To Surrender En MASSE

Well, the circumstances on the battlefield are becoming so obvious that even the Western Generals are forced to admit the terrible situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Everyday, more and more senior NATO officers recognize the fact that the Ukrainian army will not be able to defeat Russia, despite unprecedented military and financial assistance from the West.........

