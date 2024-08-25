BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CAUTION: DANGER IN THE FOOD SUPPLY!READ YOUR FOOD LABELS!
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
140 views • 8 months ago

They're adding antibiotics the food supply. Not Indirectly either. Directly to yours and my food. And is not just any antibiotic. Its macrolide antibiotics.(anything ending in MYCIN). The same antibiotics that are used to treat what? Gram-negative bacteria aka, mycoplasma. Aka, C19,. Bird flu, swine flu, monkeypox, bo one influenza, ect... ALL the most recent claims were from pcr tests detecting the organisms known to cause the above conditions... The organisms will eventually become immune to the only effective (known pharmacologically, that is) antibiotics we have to fight them with. Creating "Super Bugs" with no treatment. There are natural treatments so do your research. If these antibiotics are in the food tho and these microorganisms become immune to em... That will be a HUGE problem for anyone and THAT my friends would be real as it gets. Anyway, heads up. Dont consume these antibiotics but, furthermore, this needs EVERYONES ATTENTION! Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
food supplyantibioticsmycoplasmamonkeypox
