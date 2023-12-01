🌱 🔐 Unlocking Backyard Garden Success! 🌿 🏡

🏡Do you know what need to be done to have a beautiful backyard garden. 🤔

🤗 Joins with Jeremy Silva, the founder of BuildASoil to Discover the secrets to nurturing a thriving garden! 🌾

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3QhCNZd

🏜️ He explains when starting a new garden, focus on improving soil texture in the first year.

💪 Add organic fertilizer for a nutrient boost. 🌾👩🌾

🗑️ For hard soil, mix in compost minerals like gypsum for a thriving root system. ♻️

✍️ Check out our blog post on making your own organic fertilizer! 🌻📚