‘How can you allow the entire population to starve’ Gaza doctor (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/cra-KqHzM-8?si=VepQbM-7jhz_0f_2





25 Dec 2023 #Palestine #Gaza #GazaUnderAttack

Dr Ahmed Moghrabi from Nasser Hospital expressed his anger at the international community’s failure to halt Israel’s ongoing attacks and siege on Gaza’s civilians.





“It’s been 80 days of miserable life. How many days do we have to go without food, without medical supplies, clean water? And how many more of us have to die? How many more videos do you need to see of civilians – our children – being killed?” he told Al Jazeera, his voice breaking with emotion, from Khan Younis.





“I’m a surgeon, I can’t even save any lives because I don’t have proper instruments. You are democratic countries there, how can you allow the entire population to starve? We are not only dying from bombs and snipers or executions. We are starving.”





