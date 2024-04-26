© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
'This is not spontaneous': Mike Baker calls for an investigation into who's funding protestors. Former CIA Analyst Fred Fleitz and Former CIA Cover Operations Officer Mike Baker comment on the ongoing anti-Israel protests on college campuses and the likelihood outside influences are funding it all.