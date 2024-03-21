© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
March 20, 2024
In this 30-minute breakthrough, you’ll learn:
- How to use nature to restore your body’s blood sugar metabolism in three weeks (and at very little cost).
- How and why diabetes comes into existence (the reason nobody talks about).
- Life hacks to prevent diabetes and to stay healthy.
And above all… you can ask me anything live after my presentation.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4k12w3-healthy-living-livestream-how-to-cure-diabetes-in-three-weeks.html