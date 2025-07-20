39 takeaways from a THOUSAND-PAGE parenting book 📖 "Boundless Parenting" Book Review

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Becoming a new father is a page flip without equal to a new chapter of life, and I have a lot to learn, so finishing a thousand-page book on the topic seems smart! Here, I break down what I learned from Ben Greenfield's tome on the topic - from tackling the screen time issue, and providing actually edifying education to establishing family traditions and building character.
I suppose this is the first of a lot of parenting hacks that you can expect from me, but those of you who have followed me for a while know I didn't start offering marriage advice until after I'd remained happily married for at least half a decade. Similarly, as long as I lack experience in the parenting department, I'll try to keep my content around the topic grounded in the authoritative experiences of others or sound scientific research.
2:31 Storytime: The elasticity of the protective impulse at the playground
5:57 Economics of information consumption
7:47 About the book
8:46 Family traditions
14:55 Scheduling
17:49 The protective impulse
22:33 The screen time issue
28:47 Discipline
34:23 Edifying Education
45:56 Parenting psychology
51:26 Building character
53:57 Travel-hacking parenting
55:37 On apologizing
56:52 On marriage
57:45 On love
1:00:37 On slowing down
1:02:25 Health and Biohacking
1:04:40 Conclusion
