39 takeaways from a THOUSAND-PAGE parenting book 📖 "Boundless Parenting" Book Review

Becoming a new father is a page flip without equal to a new chapter of life, and I have a lot to learn, so finishing a thousand-page book on the topic seems smart! Here, I break down what I learned from Ben Greenfield's tome on the topic - from tackling the screen time issue, and providing actually edifying education to establishing family traditions and building character.

I suppose this is the first of a lot of parenting hacks that you can expect from me, but those of you who have followed me for a while know I didn't start offering marriage advice until after I'd remained happily married for at least half a decade. Similarly, as long as I lack experience in the parenting department, I'll try to keep my content around the topic grounded in the authoritative experiences of others or sound scientific research.





2:31 Storytime: The elasticity of the protective impulse at the playground

5:57 Economics of information consumption

7:47 About the book

8:46 Family traditions

14:55 Scheduling

17:49 The protective impulse

22:33 The screen time issue

28:47 Discipline

34:23 Edifying Education

45:56 Parenting psychology

51:26 Building character

53:57 Travel-hacking parenting

55:37 On apologizing

56:52 On marriage

57:45 On love

1:00:37 On slowing down

1:02:25 Health and Biohacking

1:04:40 Conclusion





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.