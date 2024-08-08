DNC FALSE FLAG COMING AND THE HIGH SPEED CAMERAS? | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 8/8/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode Juan reveals a potential False Flag at the coming DNC with high speed cameras installed. This FF to be blamed on MAGA? Civil war to follow?
- High speed cameras in place at DNC- but why?
- Potential FF at the DNC could trigger civil unrest? Civil war?
- DS is playing catch up as they have lost control over the narrative and over the election
- Momentum now shifting over to MAGA
- A global game to control the world
