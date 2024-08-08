DNC FALSE FLAG COMING AND THE HIGH SPEED CAMERAS? | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 8/8/24

In this episode Juan reveals a potential False Flag at the coming DNC with high speed cameras installed. This FF to be blamed on MAGA? Civil war to follow?





- High speed cameras in place at DNC- but why?





- Potential FF at the DNC could trigger civil unrest? Civil war?





- DS is playing catch up as they have lost control over the narrative and over the election





- Momentum now shifting over to MAGA





- A global game to control the world





CALL TO ACTION!

Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/