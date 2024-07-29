US Sports Partner Spotlight: Dr. Berg

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Partner Spotlight: Dr. Berg
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
65 views • 9 months ago

Stress Kit

https://bit.ly/3SpvUqA

Melt away stress and feel rejuvenated with the Dr. Berg Stress Kit. The Stress Kit includes three excellent products: Sleep Aid, Adrenal & Cortisol Support, and the amazing Self-Massage Tool. This is the perfect kit for those who need stress relief and better sleep.

https://bit.ly/3SpvUqA


Dr. Eric Berg DC

The Knowledge Doc™

Let me tell you a bit about myself and my history.

Since graduating from chiropractic school, most people call me Dr. Berg—officially, Dr. Eric Berg, DC, or just The Knowledge Doc.

My main passion has been and continues to be teaching people about health-related topics, including Healthy Keto® and intermittent fasting as a basic long-term eating plan.

I love dissecting complex health problems, breaking them down so they are easy to understand, and connecting symptoms to a real cause.

I also wrote the Amazon Best Seller, The Healthy Keto Plan.

In my 30 years of practice in Alexandria, Virginia, I had the opportunity to personally work with over 40,000 people using natural methods, nutrition, and the healthy version of the ketogenic diet (Healthy Keto®).

My clients have included senior officials in the U.S. Government, medical doctors, actors, high-level executives of prominent corporations, scientists, professors, engineers, as well as nurses, stay-at-home moms, and high school students.

People from all walks of life and from all over the world visited me. I also devotedly did my in-house seminars several times a week, including external seminars in Governmental agencies, including the Library of Congress, Federal Communication Commission, National Institute of Science, FBI, and many others.

https://bit.ly/3SpvUqA


US Sports Radio affiliate partner

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

healthfitnesswellnessdr bergussportsnetworkussportsradio
