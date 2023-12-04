Viktor Orban PM of Hungary Posted this 'No War - Peace' video on X/Twitter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Viktor Orban posted this video on X/Twitter with the caption:
💬 It is clear that there will be no solution for the Russia-Ukraine war on the battlefield. Instead of financing the war, we should finally devote Europe’s resources to making peace.
Orban just said out loud what a lot of Europeans are thinking.
As you can imagine, the Ukrainians and Ukraine supporters are very upset about this.
🐻 Maybe they should've thought twice before they sent all the ethnic Hungarians to fight Russia first. 🤷♂️