Qatar’s PM says country wanted COMPLETE hostage deal after Edan Alexander's release negotiated (posted last night, 14th)
But hospital ‘MASSACRE’ in Gaza put end to hopes:
'Going after senior Hamas leader doesn’t mean killing 70 people just as collateral damage'
He also said:
All of us we AGREE, we want a nuclear free region — Qatari PM
‘Iran has its RIGHT to have a civilian nuclear power’
BAIER: You’ve always been in the middle of the negotioation… Trying to find solutions
QATARI PM: It’s a complex region that has ancient wars, proxies, a lot of complications… It needs a lot of countries to step up
‘Qatar has been trying it’s best to be a FAIR mediator’
'Why would we buy influence in the US?'
Qatar’s PM on the pricey Boeing for America:
'A govt to govt transaction'.