Song Woman The Mercy Seat of Christ A Psalm of David. MARKED FOR MERCY JAMIE WALDEN : Saved by Jesus and "Marked for Unfathomable Mercy" The Earth and it's inhabitants are marked for judgement.

JAMIE WALDEN





Act Justly and Love mercy and to walk humbly with your God. Because judgment without mercy will be shown to anyone who has not been merciful. Mercy triumphs over judgment. Mercy Triumphs over Judgment. Blessed is merciful, for they will be shown Mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. Mercy O Son and Daughter is what gets you to his present and mercy is what will sustain you throughout all eternity And we all, who with unveiled faces contemplate the Lord’s Glory, are being Transformed into Jesus Image with ever-increasing glory, which comes from the Lord, The Lamb of God which takes away the Sins of the World Through the holy Spirit The Lord is My Shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. Jesus prepare a table before us in the presence of my enemies. the holy Spirit anoint our head with oil, our cup overflows. Surely Jesus goodness and love will follow us all the Days of Our Life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. The Lord is gracious and compassionate, Long Suffering Very Slow to Anger and rich in love. The Lord is good to all; he has compassion for all he has made. All your works Praise you, Lord; your faithful people extol you. They tell of the glory of your kingdom and speak of you might, so that all people may know of your mighty acts and the glorious splendor of your Kingdom. Your kingdom is an everlasting Kingdom, and your dominion endures through all generations. The Lord is trustworthy in all he promises and faithful in all he does. The Lord upholds all who fall and lifts all who are bowed down. The eyes of all looks to you, and you give them their food at the proper time. You open your hand and satisfy the desires of every living thing. The Lord is righteous in all his ways and faithful in all he does. The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.



