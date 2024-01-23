Illegal immigrants are lining up in East Village Manhattan

East Village of Manhattan, New York City: Passed by Tompkins Square Park this afternoon, where illegal immigrants are lining up across from the former St. Brigid School, which is serving as a re-ticketing center.
The city limits shelter stays to 30 days for single adult migrants — after their 30 days in a shelter expire, the city sends them to the East Village where they can either reapply for a shelter spot or receive free plane or bus rides to leave the city.
https://x.com/probablyreadit/status/1748422696885534836?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.