NYC Firefighter: Death rate increased 28x after COVID jab roll-out | O’Brian Pastrana

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
New York City firefighter O’Brian Pastrana experienced about 1 death a week before the jab roll-out. At the start of the roll-out this increased to 3 to 4 a day, which is an increase of 21-28x!!!
It’s abundantly clear to all firefighters what’s causing this, but none of them will speak up because fire department regulations forbid them from saying anything publicly that contradicts the Department’s position. If they do so anyway, they have a severe risk of losing their job and retirement.
O’Brian is severely vaxx-injured himself. He was in top shape and had a clean bill of health from his compulsory annual physical examination, but needed to go to the ER twice after his first jab. He realized the jab was the cause, but took the second jab anyway, because he could not return to work unless he was fully ‘vaccinated’. He needed to go to the ER a third time after that.
At the age of only 38 he is now on forced retirement, because he is unable to work anymore.
SEE ALSO
FDNY Member O'Brian Pastrana Describes Losing his Health from the Pfizer Covid Injections
‘I Thought I Was Going To Die’: FDNY Veteran Sues NYC After Myocarditis Following COVID Shot
Mirrored - frankploegman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/