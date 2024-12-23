BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NYC Firefighter: Death rate increased 28x after COVID jab roll-out | O’Brian Pastrana
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
554 views • 6 months ago

New York City firefighter O’Brian Pastrana experienced about 1 death a week before the jab roll-out. At the start of the roll-out this increased to 3 to 4 a day, which is an increase of 21-28x!!!

It’s abundantly clear to all firefighters what’s causing this, but none of them will speak up because fire department regulations forbid them from saying anything publicly that contradicts the Department’s position. If they do so anyway, they have a severe risk of losing their job and retirement.

O’Brian is severely vaxx-injured himself. He was in top shape and had a clean bill of health from his compulsory annual physical examination, but needed to go to the ER twice after his first jab. He realized the jab was the cause, but took the second jab anyway, because he could not return to work unless he was fully ‘vaccinated’. He needed to go to the ER a third time after that.

At the age of only 38 he is now on forced retirement, because he is unable to work anymore.

SEE ALSO

FDNY Member O'Brian Pastrana Describes Losing his Health from the Pfizer Covid Injections

https://rumble.com/v5b90jh

‘I Thought I Was Going To Die’: FDNY Veteran Sues NYC After Myocarditis Following COVID Shot

https://rumble.com/v3yc5s6

Mirrored - frankploegman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
deathscovid vaxxnew york fire department
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy