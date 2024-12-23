NYC Firefighter: Death rate increased 28x after COVID jab roll-out | O’Brian Pastrana

New York City firefighter O’Brian Pastrana experienced about 1 death a week before the jab roll-out. At the start of the roll-out this increased to 3 to 4 a day, which is an increase of 21-28x!!!

It’s abundantly clear to all firefighters what’s causing this, but none of them will speak up because fire department regulations forbid them from saying anything publicly that contradicts the Department’s position. If they do so anyway, they have a severe risk of losing their job and retirement.

O’Brian is severely vaxx-injured himself. He was in top shape and had a clean bill of health from his compulsory annual physical examination, but needed to go to the ER twice after his first jab. He realized the jab was the cause, but took the second jab anyway, because he could not return to work unless he was fully ‘vaccinated’. He needed to go to the ER a third time after that.

At the age of only 38 he is now on forced retirement, because he is unable to work anymore.

SEE ALSO

FDNY Member O'Brian Pastrana Describes Losing his Health from the Pfizer Covid Injections

https://rumble.com/v5b90jh

‘I Thought I Was Going To Die’: FDNY Veteran Sues NYC After Myocarditis Following COVID Shot

https://rumble.com/v3yc5s6

