Port Huron Twp. Drive-By Shooting - Pam Krosch

In this heartbreaking interview, Pam Krosch of Port Huron Twp, Michigan, recounts the horrific events when her home was shot up by a drive-by shooter on August 20, 2024. Shortly before midnight, on this quiet dead end street, she her one "pop" and thought it was her refrigerator. She said she kisses that refrigerator often and thanks her Guardian Angel for saving her life!





