Woman hospitalized 1-month paralyzed by VAXX poison injections

Kesha White Bentley - 1 year ago today my life completely changed. I battled with sharing my story as it is still being written and no where near over but my heart is overwhelmed with thankfulness as I think about how far God has brought me in these 12 months. Also, it is my hope that I make people think twice and do their own research about what we allow into our bodies. In late November 2022, against my better judgment, I took the 3rd Covid booster vaccine. In the days following, I began to experience severe arm pain, as well as pain in my chest and my back. On this very day in December while on my way to a doctors appointment, I started feeling excruciating back pain. Kenyetta Dancy called as she does around the same time every day to check in on me, I told her what was going on and she stated that she would accompany me for the visit. We went and I was immediately sent to the ER. They ruled out a heart attack and stroke and determined I simply had “bronchitis.” I was sent home with pain meds. Not even an hour later after driving myself to Stephanie Lasonya’s house to lie down, I suddenly began falling and could no longer walk. She picked me up, called my husband and they took me to the emergency room. After several tests, I was told that I had inflammation of the spinal cord. In layman’s terms, I was paralyzed from my neck down. 4 weeks in a hospital that was overworked, understaffed and without proper experience in this area was extremely difficult for me, my family and my friends as none of us clearly understood what had happened or what my prognosis would be. By the end of December I was released to inpatient physical therapy to learn how to walk again and use my arms and hands though I had little to no feeling in them. Grueling were the days and defeated was my spirit many more days than not…BUT GOD!!!!! I have spent this last year in therapy several times per week, often questioning when or if I’d ever get back to the old me. While I am not 100%, I can now walk for miles, drive, hug my grand babies, brush my hair and shower without assistance. I am still in therapy and hopeful for a full recovery. But as I reflect on this past year, the phrase that continues to come to mind is that “if God doesn’t do anything else for me…he’s done enough!” Not only am I incredibly better, I AM HERE!!! I write this post and share these very personal pictures not for sympathy, but as a living witness and testimony of not only the importance of knowing what you are putting into your body but also to show that we have all survived our worst days thus far and as long as we are blessed to open our eyes, we have another day to celebrate the blessing of life. Thank you to every single person that called, texted, visited, cooked a meal, took me to an appointment, hugged my neck, held my hand, and most importantly prayed for me. I love you all from the bottom of my heart and ask that you continue to keep me and my healing in your prayers."

