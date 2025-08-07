© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Simpsons Predicted Donald Trump’s Death on August 12, 2025 – You Won’t Believe This!
Did The Simpsons really predict Donald Trump’s death on August 12, 2025? In this shocking episode that many claim was hidden from the public, The Simpsons shows Trump surrounded by secret documents, nervously on a phone call, and then suddenly collapsing. The clock freezes at 7:42 AM, and a creepy shadow appears right before it all happens.
A newspaper on the floor reads: “A very powerful person will be silenced.” This episode mysteriously appeared online for a short time before disappearing completely.
Some say it's just another Simpsons joke... but what if it's another accurate prediction?
Mirrored - Shoxica Facts
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!