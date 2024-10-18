BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SN1436: Chaos Spectrum, Fabricated Operations & Operation Aurora ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
21 views • 7 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5j1lk5-sn1436-chaos-spectrum-fabricated-operations-and-operation-aurora.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/10/18/sn1436-chaos-spectrum-fabricated-operations-operation-aurora/]


We’re back chronicling the crazies this week. It’s almost as if the closer we inch towards the election, the more intense the actions of the adversaries become. We play Mark Halperin talking about the ‘Greatest Mental Health Crisis in the History of the Country’ if Trump Wins 2024 Election, and that crystalizes the psychological instability America currently faces.


We take a brief detour from popular politics to talk about the silent subversive damage done by these shots. Slovakia came out with a damning bombshell accusation this week, claiming that the whole plandemic was a “fabricated operation” while calling for the immediate halting of the MRNA shots. They’re joined by the town of Port Hedland, a town in Australia, as they sound the alarm over the 700% spike in vaccinated individuals.


Moves are being made by the globalists to cement and secure their power, regardless of whose in office. This information packed transmission features more content than this description box will allow. There shall be no humans in the technocracy, only transhumans, and the scientific dictatorship is becoming operational.


Support Our Operation: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/xsRSxGSJ


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Keywords
new world order1984globalismscientific dictatorshipglobalizationagenda 2030factions of freedomfreedom factiontechnocracypopulation controlagenda 2050covid1984
