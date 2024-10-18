SN1436: Chaos Spectrum, Fabricated Operations & Operation Aurora ⚠️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5j1lk5-sn1436-chaos-spectrum-fabricated-operations-and-operation-aurora.html]
[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/10/18/sn1436-chaos-spectrum-fabricated-operations-operation-aurora/]
We’re back chronicling the crazies this week. It’s almost as if the closer we inch towards the election, the more intense the actions of the adversaries become. We play Mark Halperin talking about the ‘Greatest Mental Health Crisis in the History of the Country’ if Trump Wins 2024 Election, and that crystalizes the psychological instability America currently faces.
We take a brief detour from popular politics to talk about the silent subversive damage done by these shots. Slovakia came out with a damning bombshell accusation this week, claiming that the whole plandemic was a “fabricated operation” while calling for the immediate halting of the MRNA shots. They’re joined by the town of Port Hedland, a town in Australia, as they sound the alarm over the 700% spike in vaccinated individuals.
Moves are being made by the globalists to cement and secure their power, regardless of whose in office. This information packed transmission features more content than this description box will allow. There shall be no humans in the technocracy, only transhumans, and the scientific dictatorship is becoming operational.
Support Our Operation: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce
Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3
Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/
Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO
Discord: https://discord.gg/xsRSxGSJ
Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction
Email: [email protected], [email protected]