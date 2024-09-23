🚨Right This Minute! Extremely Unnatural Powerful Energy Coming from Their(Mad Scientist) Radar Systems!

⚡️Tonight's! Man-Made Electrical Storms, Toxic Chemtrail, Weather Report from The Real Fisherman!🎣

🔎There is No Denying, Something Very Fishy is Going on Around Here!🔥

⛓️They have Everything in Place now! All the Right Politicians, all the Right Technology and They have Us at Each Other's Throats, We Argue about Everything, instead of Fighting the Ones Controlling Us! Everything is going just as They have Planned!👿

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇





• To Resist a Tyranny! You must be Independent of That Tyranny! 🆘

https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk





🎣Real Fishing Life is accepting Donations, from the Warriors that would like to Help Create Funding for Equipment & to Help Keep the Lights on!💡 Even a Dollar Donation💸 can make a Difference!🙏❤️ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

David Yates

https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos





Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos



