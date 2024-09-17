⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(17 September 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Volchansk and Liptsy directions, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU the 113th and 125th territorial defence brigades near Velikaya Pisarevka and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 85 troops, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The Zapad GOFs improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 44th, 67th, 115th mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 104th and 119th territorial defence brigades near Kupyansk, Kovsharovka, Glushkovka, Novoosinovo, Kruglyakovka (Kharkov reg), Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 66th Mech'd Brigade were repelled.

AFU losses of up to 600 troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, U.S.-made 155-mm M777 and M198 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm D-30 howi, two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar.

▫️ Yug GOFs seized more favourable lines and engaged the 24th, 28th, 93rd mech'd brigs, 46th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU and the 116th Territorial Defence Brig near Chasov Yar, Grigorovka, Stupochki, Verkhnekamenskoye, Ostroye, Dyleyevka, Seversk, and Konstantinovka (DPR).

Five counter-attacks launched by the AFU 56th Motor'd Infantry Brigade and 120th Territorial Defence Brig were repelled.

AFU losses up to 685 troops, one tank, 7 motor vehicles, and a U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.

▫️ Tsentr GOFs goes on advancing into the depth of the enemy's defence. The Group's units inflicted fire damage on the 59th and 148th mech'd brigs, 95th Air Assault Brig of the AFU, and 118th and 119th territorial defence brigs and the Lyut Brig of the Natl Police of UKR near Nelepovka, Dimitrov, Kurakhovo, Tsukurino, Mikhaylovka, Grodovka, and Novoekonomicheskoye (DPR).

8 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 150th Mech'd Brig, 142nd Infantry Brig, and 25th Airborne Brig were repelled.

Enemy's losses up to 475 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, & 3 122-mm D-30 howis.

▫️ Vostok GOFs seized more favourable lines and positions, and hit the 72nd Mech'd Brig of the AFU and 118th Territorial Defence Brig close to Levadnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

Four counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 116th Territorial Defence Brig were repelled.

AFU losses up to 95 troops, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howi, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst.

▫️ Dnepr GOFs have inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 128th Mtn Assault Brig of the AFU, the 37th Marine Brigade and the 121st Territorial Defence Brig near Novoaleksandrovka, Tokarevka, Vesyoloye (Kherson reg) and Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye reg).



AFU losses up to 20 troops, six motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 gun. One AFU field ammo depot was destroyed.



▫️ Opr'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian GOFs delivered strikes at power facilities supporting the enterprises of the UKR defence industry, depots storing munitions, ammo, and materiel; and engaged clusters of AFU manpower and hardware in 145 areas.



▫️ AD systs shot down one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile and 36 UAVs during the day.



▫️ In total, 646 airplanes, 283 helicopters, 31,658 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,157 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,454 MLRS combat vehicles, 14,708 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,148 units of support motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.