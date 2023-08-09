BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Marine Rifleman and Double Amputee's Strange Visit with President Biden
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
32 views • 08/09/2023

Marine Rifleman and Double Amputee's Strange Visit with President Biden

After the traumatic events, still decompressing and fighting for recovery after sustaining injuries during the Kabul Afghanistan bombing, Tyler failed to understand who the United States President was. After finding out and firsthand speaking with President Biden, we hear about what an awful experience it was, and it was strange, to say the least. Instead of speaking on the matter and the conditions Tyler faced, Biden spoke directly about their son's service time. It gets even more strange; just keep watching.

Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to watch the shows AD FREE, with the exception of Shawn's personal reads, before they release!! Sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite

Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts:
Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...

#PODCAST #MILITARY #SNIPER

Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:
Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite

Vigilance Elite Shawn Ryan clips
https://youtu.be/3DT1U8BVhxI

Keywords
navy sealvigilance eliteshawn ryan show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy