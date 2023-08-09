© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marine Rifleman and Double Amputee's Strange Visit with President Biden
After the traumatic events, still decompressing and fighting for recovery after sustaining injuries during the Kabul Afghanistan bombing, Tyler failed to understand who the United States President was. After finding out and firsthand speaking with President Biden, we hear about what an awful experience it was, and it was strange, to say the least. Instead of speaking on the matter and the conditions Tyler faced, Biden spoke directly about their son's service time. It gets even more strange; just keep watching.
