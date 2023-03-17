NWO: Banks collapsing, Central Bank digital currency & the Epstein connection

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse are collapsing. This will lead to other banks collapsing with the eventual rise of the Central Bank with its digital currency.



This will lead to the enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast, which will enable individuals who will accept the Vatican’s beast mark, to buy and sell as prophesied in Revelation 13:17.



The Vatican says the following about its mark:



"SUNday is our MARK of authority....the church is above the Bible and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact" Source: Catholic Record, London, Ontario, Canada, September 1, 1923.



If you accept with your mind which is IN your forehead the Vatican beast's mark of SUNday WORSHIP, which goes contrary to the biblical 7th day Sabbath commandment of God, which Christ says, is made for man (Mark 2:27), you will be able to buy and sell according to Revelation 13:17 but for how long before the plagues of God fall on those who will have accepted the Vatican beast's mark (Revelation 16, King James Bible).



Do NOT ever accept this mark from the Vatican UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE. This false papal ‘sabbath’ of SUNday goes contrary to the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God, which identifies God as the Creator.



The only resistance is to share truth about their lies and deceptions with God’s help, Who, eventually, will destroy anyone that comes against Him according to Revelation 17:14, which says:



These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.





