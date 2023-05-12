Seed Calibration Made Easy Using the Esch 5612 Planter

Seed calibration is essential in ensuring accurate and precise seed placement for optimal plant growth. At Pigeon River Farm, we use the Esch 5612 no-till planter, which comes equipped with a seed-catching tarp and seeder drive wheel to make the calibration process easy and efficient. In this video, we take you through our step-by-step process for seed calibration using the Esch 5612 planter. We show you how to attach the seed-catching tarp to the planter, engage the seeder drive wheel, and collect and measure the seed to determine the correct seed rates for each individual seed box. By using this calibration method, we can be confident that each row receives the correct amount of seed, leading to more uniform and optimal plant growth. This maximizes our yields and promotes soil health and environmental sustainability. Whether you're a seasoned farmer or just starting out, seed calibration can be daunting. But with the Esch 5612 no-till planter, it doesn't have to be. Watch our video and learn how to calibrate your planter with ease and achieve accurate and efficient seed placement in your own planting operations.

