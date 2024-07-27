Where was the Pre-Trib. Rapture before the 1830's ?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It took 1200 hundred years for a Pope to Dogmatize the Immaculate Conception. It took 1830 years for the Pre-Trib. Rapture. On such an important subject, how is the clear teaching of scripture so avoided? May the Lord open our eyes to prepare the Church for the great persecution and suffering that is about to take place.