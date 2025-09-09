BrightLearn - Pottenger's Cats: A Study in Nutrition by Dr. Francis M. Pottenger, Jr.

Dr. Francis Pottenger's groundbreaking study on cats, detailed in his book "Pottenger's Cats: A Study in Nutrition," reveals the profound impact of diet on health, demonstrating that a raw food diet leads to superior health and vitality compared to a cooked food diet, with implications for human nutrition and the importance of consuming raw, unprocessed foods for optimal health.





Find a copy of this amazing book here.